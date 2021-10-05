RIGGINS — A 58-year-old Lowell, Ore., man drowned on the main Salmon River near Vinegar Creek on Friday during a rafting trip.
John F. Carraway was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office was notified about 6:49 p.m. Friday of a possible drowning. Deputies were told by people on the scene that a group of rafters had been on the river for seven days and one of the rafts got stuck on a rock. While attempting to free the raft, it flipped and threw two passengers overboard. One unnamed occupant of the raft was wearing a life jacket and Carraway was not. The person wearing the life jacket located Carraway and got him to the riverbank where CPR was performed.
The sheriff’s office reminded people recreating on the river to always wear a life jacket and offered condolences to the Carraway family.