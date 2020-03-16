PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown on Monday banned on-site consumption at bars and restaurants around the state for at least four weeks in a bid to slow the spread of the new coronavirus and said gatherings will be limited to 25 people or fewer.
Restaurants can still offer takeout or delivery, she said at a news conference, but the ban on in-restaurant dining is intended to give teeth to guidance on social distancing to slow transmission of COVID-19. Oregon is the latest state to make such a sweeping order and joins the ranks of Washington state,Illinois, Massachusetts and Ohio, among others.
Brown also strongly urged other small businesses to close as well unless they can offer some sort of takeout option for the services they provide. The order exempts grocery stores, pharmacies, retail stores and gyms.
Brown didn't rule out an extension of the state's two-week school closure. Oregon schools were closed for the first full day Monday; students are on spring break next week. Washington state has closed its schools for six weeks, until April 24.
“I know Oregonians are some of the most resourceful people in the country and in times of crisis we come together and support each other," Brown said. "I’m asking you to do that now. Isolation and separation from our friends and neighbors is the only way to flatten the curve and get through to the other side.”
The news came as state health officials announced eight more cases, bringing Oregon's total to 47. One person has died. They later announced four more cases at a Veterans' Home that would be added to the state's total number of cases on Tuesday. The home has 13 residents and a staff member who have tested positive.
There were two new cases each Monday in Benton and Deschutes counties and one new case each in Clackamas, Marion, Multnomah and Washington counties.
Meanwhile, leaders of Portland's four major hospitals said they are coordinating efforts and will work as one system to fight the spread of the coronavirus and increase the number of staffed hospital beds as case numbers are expected to surge as early as this week.
Oregon currently has about 6,000 hospital beds and 688 ventilators. Modeling through April 11 based on current infection rates and what has happened in other cities predicts the number of Oregon cases will double every six days, with about 20% of patients requiring hospitalization, said Dr. Renee Edwards, chief medical officer for the state's largest hospital, Oregon Health & Science University.
If nothing changes in Oregon's approach, about 75,000 people could have the virus by mid-May. The state would need 1,000 beds — 400 of them intensive care beds — to treat patients and many beds are already taken by people with other illnesses, Edwards said. It's unclear if social distancing measures announced Monday will affect that modeling by April 11, which is the limit of the current forecast, she said.
“We don’t know yet if it’s too late to have an impact leading up to April 11 or if the changes we make now will actually impact after April 11, but that’s why we have to start right away,” Edwards said.
Portland-area hospitals — Kaiser Permanente, Legacy Health, Providence Health & Services and OHSU — are preparing for a surge in coronavirus patients by reducing non-essential surgeries and evaluating which outpatient visits are not necessary, hospital leaders said Monday. Those decisions will reduce strain on staff and also free up more medical resources and personal protective equipment for the fight against the coronavirus.
OHSU is also halting all medical research except that dedicated to the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of COVID-19, the institution said Monday.
OHSU said it expected a surge in patients “as early as this week, but most certainly next week," and said those individuals would require hospitalization and intensive care. All non-critical staff were strongly urged to work from home if possible and visitors were being limited to two people over age 16, the hospital said.
Legacy Health, another major network, closed its hospitals to the general public and limited visits to one healthy person over age 16 who was accompanying a patient. Pediatric, end-of-life, and childbirth patients will be allowed two visitors.
Oregon officials said Sunday that the state lab had materials on hand to process only up to 1,000 tests.
There are currently 39 confirmed cases in Oregon. Test results for 182 other people are pending, the Oregon Health Authority's website said. State health officials suspect there are hundreds of undiagnosed cases and that if left unchecked, the number could blossom into the tens of thousands.
Oregon has reported one death.
Brown also said she was declaring “abnormal market disruption" to free up local authorities to address price-gouging for products such a hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and toilet paper.
State lawmakers may also have to hold a special legislative session “in the next few weeks” to pass statutory changes to give the state the flexibility to provide public assistance for those out of work due to closures, she said.
__
Selsky contributed to this report from Salem.