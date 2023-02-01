Oregon gov. requests $1B for housing spending

Newly inaugurated Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek unveils her first budget proposal as governor at the State Library of Oregon in Salem on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Her budget requests that $1 billion in spending go toward housing and that hundreds of millions more go toward mental health and education. Oregon has struggled for years to address its interconnected housing, homeless and mental health crises. It has some of the highest rates of homelessness and drug addiction in the nation. (AP Photo/Claire Rush)

 AP Claire Rush

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon’s recently inaugurated Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek plans to ask lawmakers to allocate more than $1 billion to housing and hundreds of millions more to mental health and education, unveiling her strategy for tackling the state’s most pressing crises in a budget proposal released Tuesday.

Oregon is short 110,000 homes and has some of the highest rates of homelessness and drug addiction in the nation, overwhelming service providers, the criminal justice system and the beleaguered state psychiatric hospital.

Tags

Recommended for you