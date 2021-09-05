Wildfires in central Oregon are to blame for the recent haze in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Smoke from the neighboring state drifted over Saturday, reducing air quality in the region to the “moderate” category on the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality’s Air Quality Index.
“We noticed the haze started to increase throughout the day,” Steve Bodnar, meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Spokane, said. “From the cameras, it’s tough to see the mountains there.”
Based on satellite imagery, he says the wildfire smoke coming from Oregon may clear up by this evening as westerly winds blow through the area.
However, reduced visibility and worsened air quality from those same fires could continue on Monday and Tuesday.