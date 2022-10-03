Oregon card shark celebrates 105th birthday

Virginia Batzer, 105, separates a deck of cards to play a game at her home in Central Point, Ore.

 Andy Atkinson/Medford Mail Tribune

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- The only numbers that concern Central Point resident Virginia Batzer are the ones on the cards — or the folding money — when she’s playing bridge.

Batzer, who turned 105 on Sept. 24, is far less impressed with age than she is with the welfare of her cat, Jet, and finding suitable participants for her weekly bridge games.

