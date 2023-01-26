Order to boil water still in place as a precaution

Sherise Bruce

One week after the reservoir breach, some Lewiston residents will have to continue boiling their water. Dustin Johnson, the city’s public works director, said the boil water order is expected to be lifted within a few days, but requires more testing before that’s possible.

The order for affected residents is precautionary, as all tests of the city’s water supply have so far come back free of contaminants. Tests require 24 hours to be completed, so the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality still may require further testing after today.

