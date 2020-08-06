Lewiston Fire Department firefighters battle a blaze that caught a shop on fire behind a home on the 1500 block of Ripon Avenue in the Lewiston Orchards on Wednesday afternoon. The fire started just after 2 p.m. in the 24-foot-by-40-foot shop and crews had the fire under control in 10 minutes, according to a news release from the fire department. The shop and its contents were a total loss. No injuries were reported in the incident, but a couple of baby chickens were not able to make it out in time. The department responded with four engines, three ambulances and 25 personnel.
