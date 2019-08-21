Orchards shootout was swift, chaotic

It was blind luck that stray bullets didn’t hit any bystanders during a rolling shootout in April that saw an officer shot and the suspect killed.
Lewiston police reports released following a public records request from the Lewiston Tribune show at least 20 shots were fired and bullets were found in multiple vehicles, homes, businesses and a cable box in the path of the shooting spree that spanned from the 3500 block of 11th Street to the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds. Daniel T. Cook Jr., 36, died April 17 after a shootout with police in front of the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds on Burrell Avenue.
Cook initiated the chaotic scene by driving up to Nez Perce Tribal Police officer Josh Rigney’s Lewiston Orchards home, knocking on Rigney’s door and shooting the officer twice. Rigney, who was off duty, returned fire, but apparently didn’t hit Cook.
Rigney was in the hospital for almost two weeks. Nez Perce Tribe spokeswoman Kayeloni Scott said Rigney is recovering after multiple surgeries and returned to work June 17 on “light duty.” He had been on the job for a little more than a year before the shooting. His father is a Lewiston Police Department officer, and Rigney’s grandfather used to be an officer at the department.
The shooting was independently investigated by multiple law enforcement agencies led by Idaho State Police. Bonner County Prosecutor Louis Marshall reviewed that independent investigation and determined the use of force was justified and none of the involved officers would be charged with anything related to the shootings.
In a letter Marshall wrote clearing the officers, he said Cook was “suffering a mental health crisis” April 16 and 17. Cook reportedly failed to take medication for his schizophrenia and had run-ins with officers before the shooting, but he didn’t meet the conditions for an involuntary mental hold and he hadn’t yet committed any crimes, the letter said. Cook voluntarily went to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for psychiatric evaluation during that time, but later ran from the hospital and wasn’t detained by staff.
“It is entirely obvious that the officers’ actions in first chasing Mr. Cook and then deploying and utilizing deadly force were justified,” Marshall wrote. “Mr. Cook attempted to murder a Nez Perce Tribal officer at his home … . (Cook) presented a clear and present danger both to law enforcement officers as well as the hundreds of people engaged in their daily activities at approximately 4:00 o’clock in the afternoon on a bright sunny day in April.”
Everywhere it happened
The reports show multiple officers chased Cook across the Orchards as he fled and fired wildly back at patrol cars. Three officers shot Cook in front of the fairgrounds: detective Brett Dammon, officer Eric Olson and then-acting Sgt. Jacob Gunter. None of the officers who fired on Cook were physically injured. They were put on paid administrative leave during the investigation and later returned to work.
Police traded gunfire with Cook in multiple locations, but it doesn’t appear from reports that any of the officers were driving and shooting from patrol cars. In one instance, Cook spotted a patrol car at the intersection of Eighth Street and Warner Avenue, got out of his car and started firing at the officer. The officer — who is not identified in reports — got out, ducked behind his patrol car and returned fire. Several 9 mm casings were found at Eighth and Bryden. A witness reported seeing an unidentified officer out of his patrol car shooting at Cook. No witnesses reported if Cook was out of his car firing at the officer or if he was driving away and shooting from his car.
Multiple shells from various weapons were found in the area. Cook used a .40-caliber handgun to shoot at officers. Most of the shell casings came from Cook’s weapon or the 9 mm shells in police-carried service weapons. The reports lack many details of the shootout and don’t list the total number of shots, number of shells or number of bullets retrieved across the multiple scenes. Descriptions of Rigney’s injuries are largely redacted, but other reporting revealed he was shot in his chest and knee. The report doesn’t disclose how many times Cook was struck by police bullets, and details of most of his injuries are redacted.
After Cook went down, officers immediately handcuffed him and held him at gunpoint until medics arrived and began life-saving efforts. It is common procedure for officers to restrain a shooting suspect even if they are injured. The three officers involved were sequestered from each other and taken to a hotel to be interviewed. All three declined counseling at that time.
Officer Nick Krackalia chased Cook near Thain Road before Cook reached the fairgrounds. Cook shot and hit Krackalia’s patrol car near A&B Foods. Krackalia didn’t return fire as he was driving. Three bullets were later recovered from Krackalia’s patrol car.
16:20:36 shots fired — 16:21:05 suspect down
When the crosstown mayhem finally stopped, Cook got out of his car and leveled his pistol at police in a neighborhood next to the fairgrounds. Radio logs in the report show Gunter announced “shots fired” at 4:20 p.m., and by 4:21 p.m. he reported “suspect down.” Gunter reportedly used his service rifle to shoot at Cook. Dammon reported firing his handgun twice, and Olson reported firing his handgun and rifle at Cook.
The first 911 call from Rigney’s wife came in at 4:08 p.m., and 15 minutes later Rigney’s attacker was in an ambulance heading to the hospital, where he would die from his injuries about two hours later at 6:27 p.m., according to reports.
The shooting affected numerous people beyond the injuries to Rigney and effects on the officers who had to fire their weapons, from homeowners, to businesses, to internet customers, to a teen whom Cook apparently pointed his weapon at. The reason for the shooting remains unclear. Cook was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, which can cause hallucinations and delusions, and he was in the midst of a mental crisis as he raced around town, according to reports.
Reports indicate Cook’s car was seen parked near Rigney’s home multiple times over the previous months, though Rigney said he had never met Cook. A witness told an officer he noticed a car matching the description of Cook’s gold-colored sedan parked near Rigney’s home during the two months leading up to the incident. The car was seen at least five times and would park for five to 10 minutes before leaving, according to reports. One officer’s report notes there had been “previous extra patrol requests,” at Rigney’s address.
One of Rigney’s neighbors reported Cook was looking into windows before the shooting started. She confronted Cook, and he asked her, “Is this where the tribal cop lives?” She pointed to a patrol car with tribal police decals parked out front. It’s not clear if Cook was specifically targeting Rigney. Cook shot at police but also reportedly pointed a firearm at a teenage boy.
The 15-year-old told police he was out mowing his grandmother’s lawn at Eighth and Bryden when he saw Cook drive slowly west on Bryden before making a U-turn and heading east. Cook reportedly looked at the boy and pointed his pistol out the window at him before the boy dove into nearby bushes. The boy heard five to 10 shots as Cook drove away.
Law enforcement knew Cook was having difficulties, but the constraints of state law prevented any intervention before the shooting. An involuntary mental hold can be started only if a subject is “gravely disabled due to mental illness” or is an “imminent danger” to themselves or others, according to Idaho code. Marshall wrote in his letter that Cook went to seek help but fled, and Cook’s actions prior to that point weren’t enough to have him secured on a mental health hold.
“There should be no criminal charges filed against any of the law enforcement officers in this incident,” Marshall wrote. “Further, I would note that the coordination between officers of numerous agencies and the dispatch center was outstanding.”
Where the stray bullets were found
At least 20 bullets were lodged in walls, blasted through windows, struck vehicles or hit other objects, according to reports.
l Carpenter Fence, 449 Thain Road, had four, one in a wall, one in a fence post, one through a window and one in a pole. Two trucks in the parking lot were also struck.
l One bullet was found in officer Eric Olson’s lunchbox that was in his patrol car.
l Three were found in Olson’s patrol SUV, which was used as a shield at the fairgrounds. One was in the windshield above the driver’s area, one in the spotlight and one behind the driver’s side front door.
l Three were found in officer Nick Krackalia’s car, which was shot at behind A&B Foods. One in the front tire on the passenger side, one in the passenger side door and one in the right front bumper.
l 800 Warner Ave: A rental house had a bullet hole in the kitchen that went through multiple walls.
l 916 Warner: One hole was found in a wall 2 to 3 feet from the top of the roof.
l One was found in a cable box owned by CableOne that knocked out internet for some, near 800 Warner.
l Rigney’s house had holes in the side of the home and the front door, but no precise count was in reports. Several cars were struck in the driveway, and multiple spent shells from .40-caliber and 9 mm were located.
l An A&B worker gave police a styrofoam meat tray with plastic wrap over it containing several .40-caliber casings that were picked up on the west side of the building. No holes in the business were identified in reports.
l Three bullet holes were found in Cook’s car, two in the front passenger side window and one near the driver’s side door handle.