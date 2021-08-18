A sewer rehabilitation project will take place for the Lewiston Orchards Sewer District from Aug. 30 to Sept. 17.
The job will begin on Stewart Avenue just west of 17th Street. It will continue to Vineyard Avenue, to Eighth Street, then north to end at 25th Avenue. The work will result in 14th Street being closed at Stewart Avenue for some time between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1. Single-lane closures are expected.
Hillcrest Road will be closed at Vineyard Avenue for two to three days the following week.
More information is available by calling Iron Horse LLC Project Manager Brandon Fulton at (503) 314-4032.