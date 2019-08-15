A Lewiston Orchards resident is going to court to challenge the city council’s approval of a new planned unit development aimed at providing accessible housing to older and disabled people.
Christy Cook lives on Alder Avenue near Loris and Shann Profitt’s proposed Lindsay Creek Estates subdivision. She was a vocal critic of the development during public hearings and other meetings of the council and the Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission that led up to the approval. Cook recently filed a petition to have a 2nd District Court judge review the council’s decision, and also requested mediation of her issues with the development, which aren’t stated in the initial filing.
“Based on communications with staff of the city of Lewiston and with the developer, petitioner believes that there is a high likelihood that differences between the developer and the petitioner and city and petitioner can be resolved through mediation,” Cook’s attorney, Zachary Battles, of Lewiston, wrote in the petition for judicial review.
Battles didn’t immediately return a call from the Lewiston Tribune on Wednesday to ask what differences Cook has with the city and the Profitts. Idaho law gives her 14 days to file a “statement of issues” to supplement her initial petition, and that statement hadn’t been filed as of Wednesday afternoon.
But Cook and some of her neighbors expressed several misgivings about the proposed subdivision at public hearings during the approval process, including the narrow streets, on-street parking and how the development would change the rural nature of the neighborhood.
Lewiston City Manager Alan Nygaard said he didn’t have any comment on Cook’s petition Wednesday since her statement of issues hadn’t been filed with the court.
“So it is difficult to have any response when all the information is not available yet for us to review,” Nygaard wrote in an email to the Tribune.
Cook’s petition is aimed only at the city of Lewiston, not the Profitts. Their attorney, Ron Blewett, of Lewiston, filed a separate motion to allow them to become parties in the Cook action, called a “petition to intervene,” since any court-ordered delay on their activities to develop the property would directly affect them.
Blewett didn’t immediately return a call Wednesday seeking comment.
The Profitts plan on building 45 duplexes over the next decade or so, with most of them designed to be accessible to senior citizens or people living with disabilities. The land in question consists of about 10 acres on the east side of 21st Street between Grelle and Powers avenues.
The city council considered setting a density limit on the subdivision because the proposed number of units per acre is higher than the surrounding residential zone, but ultimately approved the planned unit development with no restrictions.
