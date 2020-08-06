An early morning fire from a discarded cigarette on the 3500 block of 11th Street in the Lewiston Orchards has displaced a family and caused $25,000 in damage.
Lewiston Fire Department was called to 3526 11th St. No. 8 shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday for a fire that reportedly started on a couch placed on the porch. Firefighters were told the fire was already out, according to Lewiston Fire Battalion Chief Ken Schmidt.
When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the front porch, and after further investigation, firefighters found that the fire had spread to the attic.
It took about 20 minutes for firefighters to get the fire under control, but there was extensive damage to the home.
Nine firefighters responded to the fire in two structural engines and an ambulance.
No one was injured in the blaze.
The Red Cross was contacted to provide support and housing for the family of Janette Eng-Kennedy, who were displaced by the fire.