Orchards Elementary’s Bozzuto named Outstanding Teacher Educator by LCSC

Orchards Elementary School first and second grade teacher Dani Bozzuto was selected Tuesday as this year’s Outstanding Teacher Educator by Lewis-Clark State College.
Bozzuto will be honored at the Teacher Education Division’s graduation celebration Thursday in the LCSC Activity Center, according to a news release from the college.
“I found I love working with children, I look forward to teaching them,” Bozzuto said in the news release. “The children we teach are the most important people in the world.”
Bozzuto decided she wanted to become a teacher after working as a swim instructor in high school. After graduating with a degree in elementary education in 2011, Bozzuto taught in Lewiston public schools for several years before being named Elementary Teacher of the Year in 2019.
According to Teacher Education Division Chair Mark Haynal, Bozzuto has long welcomed LCSC students into her classroom, sharing expertise with the teachers-in-training in unforgettable ways.
“Teachers like Dani, who help us train new teachers, are our most important partners,” Haynal said.
Bozzuto, who never misses an opportunity to learn or try something new, teaches her students to ask as many questions as possible.
“But the most important thing is to build a relationship with each child you teach,” Bozzuto said.