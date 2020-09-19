The Lewiston Orchards branch of Prestige Care and Rehabilitation confirmed Friday that two additional residents have died from COVID-19 and 46 people have tested positive at its facility.
In a statement, the facility announced it has 18 patients and nine staff members currently considered active cases. An additional 11 patients and eight staff members recently recovered from the virus.
In all, three residents have died from the disease in recent weeks.
“Losing a member of our community is difficult under any circumstance, and especially so during this unprecedented time. Our thoughts and condolences are with their loved ones and all those who have been impacted by this virus,” read the statement.
The facility continues to treat all of its positive patients within its designated COVID-19 unit, which has implemented policies and procedures to limit the spread of the virus and to safeguard the patients.
Staff members who test positive follow quarantine measures set by the CDC.
“The safety of our patients and staff continues to be our top priority during this difficult time,” reads the statement. “We remain vigilant in our efforts to mitigate the transmission of all communicable diseases and infections and continue to work in lockstep with local and state health officials to respond to this situation.”
The facility, according to the statement, has been in “substantial compliance” with infection control regulations set by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The facility is also maintaining transmission-based precautions set by the CDC, which includes the use of personal protective equipment and increased cleaning and disinfection procedures.
“Our patients, staff and their families place a great deal of trust in us to ensure their safety and well-being,” read the statement. “We are doing everything within our power to minimize the risk of exposure to others and will continue our ongoing steps to implement safety precautions designed to protect our patients and staff.”
In its weekly summary of long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported the Good Samaritan Society – Moscow Village had seven cases among its residents and staff.
Tammie Poe, the director of sales and marketing at Good Samaritan, stated there are two active cases in the facility. One of the three residents who tested positive in the assisted living space has recovered.
Four staff members who previously tested positive have also recovered.
The most recent positive test was reported Sept. 8, according to Poe.
“We’ve gone 14 days with no new positives in our skilled nursing area and we have another round of tests for assisted living next Tuesday,” Poe said. “If we come back with no new cases (after the testing), we’ll have gone 14 days with no cases in assisted living.”
The Moscow-based facility put protocols in place earlier this year to eliminate the interaction between residents and staff in the two sides of its building. The facility has also restricted visitors.
According to the report from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston has had two positive cases of COVID-19. Requests for comment from the facility were not returned Friday.
On Friday, 38 new cases were reported in southeastern Washington and north central Idaho.
Whitman County reported 21 new cases, bringing its case total to 1,112.
New cases include five females and five males 19 years old or younger, and four women and six males between the ages of 20-39. One man between the ages of 60-79 also tested positive.
A news release from Whitman County reported one person who previously tested positive is hospitalized. Everyone else is stable and self-isolating.
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 14 new cases, bringing the total to 826 in the five-county region it covers.
Ten of those cases were reported in Latah County. They include six women and one man in the age range of 18-29, and two women and one man in their 30s.
Idaho County reported three new cases. Those who tested positive include women in the age ranges of 18-29, 50-59 and 70-79.
A man in his 50s also tested positive in Clearwater County.
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District currently has 362 open cases, while 442 people have recovered. Twenty-two people have died, all in Nez Perce County. The district reported its 21st and 22nd deaths Thursday, but it’s not clear if those were the two deaths reported by Prestige Care and Rehabilitation on Friday.
Asotin County reported three new cases Friday, bringing its total to 87. They include two women in their 20s and a male between the ages of 10-19.
No new cases were reported Friday in Garfield County or at Nimiipuu Health.
Tomtas may be reached at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.