The Lewiston City Council unanimously approved the first steps toward the latest annexation application by residential developer Dan Yonge, which would add two chunks totalling just under 15 acres in the Northeast Crossing subdivision in the Lewiston Orchards.
The land contains 46 new building lots near Frontier Drive and Discovery Drive in one of the fastest-growing areas for single-family housing in the city. In addition to approving the first reading of an ordinance for the annexation, the council voted for first readings of accompanying ordinances that would zone the subdivision as a planned unit development and make the necessary changes to the Area of City Impact boundary map.
In other business:
Councilors directed city Public Works staff to proceed with a proposed land swap with the Watco railroad for land adjacent to the city’s water treatment plant on Railroad Avenue. If the council approves the eventual swap, the city would own more continuous property for the plant and its pending reconstruction.
The railroad would gain 657 square feet in the roughly 6,000-square-foot swap, but Public Works Director Chris Davies said the city would no longer have to pay the railroad a $300 annual fee it already pays to lease a portion of the land.
Assistant City Planner Katie Hollingshead outlined a new program in the Community Development Department to promote “infill development” on portions of the city’s interior that may be unused or underused by property owners.
Letters to prospective property owners informing them of the possibilities started going out last week. Hollingshead said department staffers have been using geographical information systems to identify property owners who have land close to city water and wastewater services and maintained city streets that are large enough to potentially create a second lot.
Those interested may respond to Community Development for advice and assistance on how they might sell their excess property or add things like duplexes or accessory dwelling units, Hollingshead said. So far, the program has identified more than 800 properties that have the potential for further development.
Davies informed councilors of a recently completed $115,000 project to connect the city’s well 5 to its southwest storage reservoir. The connection will take pressure off well 6, Davies said, and add approximately 600 gallons per minute of capacity to the water delivery system in the colder months, and about 400 gallons per minute in the warmer months when demand is at its highest.
Councilors appointed the first members to the city’s newly formed Business Improvement District Board, which will help govern how district funds are spent in the historic downtown area.
The appointees are Michael Follett of Follett’s Furniture; Wendy Price of Century 21 Price Right real estate; Doug Bauer of the Tribune Publishing Company; Dennis Ohrtman of the Nez Perce County Historical Society; and Joe Strohmaier of Land Title. Strohmaier will serve a two-year term, while the others will serve three-year terms.
