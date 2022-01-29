A hotel and a restaurant are possibilities for airport land between Bryden Avenue and Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport terminal.
The business might use a liquor license the airport holds as a leftover from when a restaurant was housed in its second story overlooking the runways, said Airport Director Michael Isaacs.
He presented the concept to the Nez Perce County Commission this week when he asked for a vacation of an unused right of way in the former Hathaway Park.
The commissioners approved the request, noting it doesn’t look as if the right of way would ever be needed.
The plans along one of Lewiston’s busiest roads are in the very early stages.
“There’s nothing solid at this point,” Isaacs said.
No developer has been identified, but airport officials found that anyone who would pursue such a project would want the right of way within the former Hathaway Park vacated, Isaacs said.
“It’s really good,” said Commissioner Doug Havens. “I wish them well on that. I think it’s really going to benefit the airport and actually the surrounding area.”
Commission Chairman Doug Zenner agreed.
“This is actually an excellent idea, because anything we can do to help our airport I think is really, really good,” he said. “It is like we’ve all suggested, the crown jewel of our (county).”
The airport has a number of questions to study as it moves forward, including ones about its liquor license for beer, wine and hard alcohol, Isaacs said.
Among them are if the license could be transferred from the terminal to the address of the new development, as well as if the airport could continue to hold the license if it were used by the business that operated the restaurant, he said.
