Opinion columns lead to charge against Eggleston

Richard Eggleston

When Richard Eggleston started writing Opinion page columns about COVID-19 for the Lewiston Tribune in early 2021, his writing garnered strong criticism from readers for claims that went against the guidelines of public health agencies. Now, his license could be in danger.

Eggleston, a retired ophthalmologist, was charged by the Washington Medical Commission for unprofessional conduct after a complaint was filed regarding several allegedly false statements he made in the columns, where he identified himself as a medical doctor.

