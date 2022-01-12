The Asotin County Library Board, which meets once a month, has a vacant position for a trustee.
The opening is for a Clarkston resident living within city limits, and the term is for five years beginning this month and ending Dec. 31, 2026.
Clarkston residents who are interested in serving on the board can find applications and job descriptions at the Courthouse Annex in Asotin, the main library branch at 417 Sycamore St. in Clarkston, or the Heights branch at 2036 Fourth Ave.
The closing date is Jan. 28.