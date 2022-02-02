An open house for the new Veterans Outreach Center is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1443, 829 15th St., Clarkston.
The Veterans Outreach Center is open to all veterans and families. The center will provide a place to access veterans services and local Lewiston-Clarkston Valley services.
The center provides computers for veterans to use, and there will also be television, games, coffee and snacks. There will also be visitation with other veterans and their families. There are also opportunities for all veterans and nonveterans to volunteer at the center.