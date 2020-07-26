Three candidates are vying for a position on the Garfield County Board of Commissioners in District 1. Commissioner Bob Johnson, who currently holds the seat, is not seeking reelection.
Vonni Mulrony, Jim Nelson and Ernie Kimble, who all prefer the Republican party, are longtime residents of the area and active in the Pomeroy community.
The top two vote-getters in the primary will move on to the general election ballot in November. Primary ballots have been mailed and must be returned to the Garfield County auditor’s office on or before Aug. 4.
Vonni Mulrony
Mulrony said she’s always been interested in running for public office, having previously served on the school board and hospital district.
“I care deeply about both the fiscal and the physical health of our community and felt running for the office of Garfield County commissioner was an opportunity to serve again,” she said. “The timing of the retirement of Commissioner Johnson came at a time when I was ‘home’ and could devote the necessary time to fulfill the obligations required to do a good job as Garfield County commissioner.”
The major issues facing Garfield County and every other county in the state will be budget concerns, because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on revenues.
“Managing a fiscal budget wisely, in order to achieve common goals, will be at the forefront. I would like to continue to work on issues faced by commissioners in the past, including maintaining our roads, infrastructure, economic development and the installation of broadband in our rural community. In order for citizens to work from Pomeroy and attract businesses to Pomeroy, there must be high-speed internet.”
She believes Garfield County has handled the pandemic in a sensitive manner, and people have rallied around businesses that were closed during the shutdown. The community uses its purchasing power in Pomeroy as much as possible, she said.
As the Aug. 4 election nears, Mulrony is hoping District 1 voters support her because of her leadership experience and “ability to bring people together for a common goal.”
“My experience working with diverse groups of people gives me the background to listen to different points of view and solutions. I will fight to preserve and protect the small-town character and traditional values that define our agricultural community, while still promoting our advancement into the future,” Mulrony said.
“As a commissioner I will bring the values and common sense of my agricultural roots. I have the foundational background to be a successful leader and advocate for the county, supporting current and future small businesses.”
Jim Nelson
Nelson said the time is right to step away from law enforcement and pursue political office. He said he has planned on running for commissioner for several years.
“Though I am ready to step down from law enforcement, I am not ready to sit still,” he said. “I want to continue to work hard for the good of our county and its citizens. I have been in public service my entire career and believe those years have well prepared me for the commissioner position. I want to work to ensure a bright future for our county and feel I have the skills and experience to do that.”
One of the most important issues the county faces is economic development, Nelson said. In the 32 years that he’s lived in Pomeroy, he has seen Main Street businesses dwindle.
“We have lost car dealerships, furniture and clothing stores, grocery stores, antique shops, farm implement sales, and restaurants have come and gone. Our Main Street has become full of empty storefronts which translates to loss of revenue for the local economy and loss of jobs for our citizens. We have a very strong and active economic development board locally, and I would like to work closely with them to try to attract new businesses here.”
Nelson also would like to see new housing opportunities within the county to help attract people who want to take advantage of “our treasured small-town values.”
“I feel that we can grow without compromising the small-town atmosphere that we all appreciate,” he said. “Our commissioners have done a great job of managing our county’s fiscal health, and I would continue to do so while seeking new opportunities to enhance those fiscal resources. We all love our small town, but I do not want to see Pomeroy dry up and blow away.”
Nelson said he wants to represent the county at the state level and believes he has a strong understanding of local issues and good relationships with other agencies, county departments and school district patrons.
“I believe that I have the necessary skills, work experience, work ethic, communication skills and integrity to serve our county well,” he said. “I have chosen the phrase ‘Focused on Our Future’ as my campaign slogan and firmly believe that Garfield County has a bright future. I will work very hard toward that end, while at the same time preserving our valued history and our treasured small-town values.”
P. Ernest Kimble
Kimble is launching his second bid for this position, after running against Johnson four years ago. He has been attending commission meetings and spoke with former commissioners about what the job entails before entering the race.
“I think it would be a challenge and something I would enjoy,” he said. “I have a background of 40 years in community service, and I think I’m the most prepared for the job. I’ve attended 28 meetings this year alone.”
Kimble said he knows what it takes to run an agricultural business, and he would use his knowledge to represent residents in the rural county.
“One of the main things the county will be facing is possible budget cuts,” he said. “The state has overspent its budget, especially with COVID. Some of the budget cuts will likely trickle down to the county. The goal is to not lay off or furlough any county employees.”
Kimble said he supports the Snake River dam system because it benefits agriculture and recreation. The recreation component is important when it comes to drawing people into the community, he said.
He’s also a fan of the fiber optic upgrades being made in Garfield County. More people are using technology during the pandemic, and high-speed internet is an important asset.
If elected, he wants to improve communication between all of the entities in the county. He is doing his homework by reading multiple agendas and meeting minutes from various agencies.
“Everybody in this community has to work together,” Kimble said. “It’s just too costly to do it alone. We all want to do what’s best for the county.”
He said he’s involved in the Voluntary Stewardship Program and recently helped secure funding for area farmers that will help improve air and water quality.
“That’s something I’m very proud of,” he said. “I’m also very involved with the Church of the Nazarene, and we have been helping people with a variety of needs, from emergency housing to feeding kids when school is out.”
If elected, Kimble said he will work hard for the people of Garfield County, where his family has lived for seven generations.
“I would dedicate myself to doing the best I can for this county and promise to be open and honest in my involvement and would listen and accept your input.”
Vonni (Vonda) Mulrony
Age: 63.
Position seeking: Garfield County commissioner, District 1.
Education: Associate degree in dental hygiene from Clark College, Vancouver, Wash.; bachelor’s degree in social science from Washington State University; master’s degree in organizational leadership and performance from Idaho State University.
Work experience: Registered dental hygienist, professor of dental hygiene at Lewis-Clark State College and director of clinic, currently working as an insurance agent in Pomeroy.
Family: Married to Randy, three children, four grandchildren.
Previous elected positions: Pomeroy School Board director, Garfield County Hospital District commissioner.
Lived in area: 40 years.
Facebook page: Vonni Mulrony for Garfield County Commissioner.
Jim Nelson
Age: 59.
Position seeking: Garfield County commissioner, District 1.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Eastern Washington University.
Work experience: 28 years as Fish and Wildlife officer, school resource officer for the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, 911 coordinator.
Family: Married to Sue, one daughter.
Previous elected offices: None.
Lived in area: 32 years.
P. Ernest Kimble
Age: 66.
Position seeking: Garfield County commissioner, District 1.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in agriculture education from Washington State University.
Work experience: Farmer and rancher, owns and operates family business, substitute school teacher for six years.
Family: Married to Pam, three children, eight grandchildren.
Previous elected offices: Pomeroy School Board director for 13 years.
Lived in area: 62 years.