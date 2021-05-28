ASOTIN — Open burning of yard debris ends at 4 p.m. Monday in Asotin County and the city of Asotin.
Depending on weather conditions, the next controlled burning opportunity begins Oct. 15, Asotin County Fire Marshal Karst Riggers said. Open burning is usually allowed in the spring and fall, but county regulations must be followed.
Residents can dispose of yard debris, free of charge, at the Asotin County Regional Landfill. More information is available by calling (509) 243-2020 or the landfill office.