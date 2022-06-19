LAPWAI — The soaking rain Saturday made a soggy start to the third annual Juneteenth celebration at the Lapwai City Park.
But it failed to dampen the spirits of the people who trickled in through the day to listen to good music, hear inspiring speakers and eat tasty food.
Mikailah Thompson, owner of Indigenous Creative, the promotion company that sponsored the Juneteenth celebration, said she wasn’t sure how well the event would be received in the community.
“But it’s been growing each year so I’m really grateful,” Thompson said. “The first year, I didn’t know if there was going to be a turnout and we just had an overwhelming amount of support. So we brought it back the second year and it got even bigger. So now we’re in our third year and we have more people coming in from more places so I’m excited to see what today brings.”
Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth Independence Day, Freedom Day and Emancipation Day, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. In 2021 President Joe Biden declared it a national holiday. Most — but not all — government offices will be closed for business on Monday because of the holiday.
Thompson, who is half Nez Perce and half Black, said part of the reason the celebration is important is “for the fact that nothing like this is even in the (Lewiston-Clarkston valley) or close to it. Juneteenth is a monumental period for us, as Black people. A lot of the colonized holidays that are established, they’re established based on tradition without any background as to that history. And so I think it’s very important, not only for our own community but for the rest of the world and especially this country right now to understand the importance of where these traditions derive from.
“And it’s important to celebrate, especially when it comes to Juneteenth, the aspect of Black excellence. Despite what we’ve been through, just how far we’ve come and how far we’re going. We’re really just trying to paint the best picture and come together and have that solidarity for the next generation.”
Tasha Carlson, who was representing Nez Perce Tourism, a shop in Newberry Square in downtown Lewiston that features local and indigenous artists and creators, also said it is important for the Black and native communities to demonstrate cohesiveness and be able to talk with and listen to people of all cultures.
“This (the Juneteenth celebration) is another example of how a community comes together,” Carlson said. “Having those open conversations and being able to be an active listener in communities where I can gain a broader perspective of life, it’s more of a blessing than an educational opportunity,” she said.
Marcell Watkins and Agnetta Perez of M&A catering were furnishing some of the tantalizing aromas for the celebration at their vendor spot with New Orleans cuisine, including red beans and rice, cornbread, po’boy sandwiches and spicy sausage.
Watkins was born and raised in New Orleans and moved to Lapwai about six years ago.
Juneteenth, he said, “it’s the day that Black folks was free. Free. It’s a nice day.”
Watkins said even though he’s not from here and is aware that there are some people in the community who hold racist views, “since I’ve been here and I’ve been doing this, they’ve treated me with nothing but love.”
Because he lived most of his life in Louisiana, he said he’s no stranger to racism.
“But guess what? It doesn’t bother me. I’ve dealt with all of that so I’ve seen it in my lifetime. Right here it might not be as it is in Louisiana, but if you’re here and you read between the lines, you know who’s racist and you know who’s not. I avoid them. I’ve got to live my life for me.”
Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.