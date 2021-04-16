OROFINO — The University of Idaho Extension Clearwater County office is offering an online class titled “Natural Resource Planning for Rural Landowners.”
The class is scheduled for 6-8:30 p.m. May 4. There is no cost to participate. Those interested can register at www.uidaho.edu/clearwater-events.
The class includes resource planning for personal property that can help landowners assess their goals and determine projects and activities to achieve them. The workshop will use the Tree Farm plan template and guide participants through completion of each part of the plan. Formally approved plans can be used to obtain cost-share funding from the Natural Resources Conservation Service for conservation projects on private property.
Anyone seeking more information may call (208) 476-4434 or email clearwater@uidaho.edu.