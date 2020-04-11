The Clarkston campus of Walla Walla Community College has launched online resources to help its students as the spring quarter gets underway.
The campus remains closed because of concerns over the coronavirus, but all services are being provided remotely. Students can get help with academic advising, financial aid, registration, and can pay tuition and fees online at www.wwcc.edu.
Books and materials can be ordered online at www.collegestore.wwcc.edu and can be delivered.
The spring quarter began Monday. More information is available by calling (509) 758-3339 or visit the college’s website.