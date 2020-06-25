KOOSKIA — A GoFundMe campaign has been established for Connie Williams, of Kooskia, who is presumed drowned after her car sunk into the Middle Fork of the Clearwater River on June 6.
According to the organizer of the fundraiser, Williams’ husband, Jerry Wilson, is on disability and is left to care for the couple’s 2-year-old daughter.
“We are trying to help him raise money for Connie’s funeral for when the body is discovered and also to help Jerry and their daughter with living expenses until they can get back on their feet, as Connie was the major breadwinner in the family,” wrote the organizer, Amber Marie, of Kooskia.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the fundraiser had collected $860 of an $8,000 goal. Marie wrote that if people choose not to donate through GoFundMe, direct donations can be made at Freedom Northwest Credit Union account No. 8918.
The GoFundMe site can be found at: gf.me/u/x8hmkf.