Efforts to restructure Washington State University’s systemwide leadership responsibilities took center stage Tuesday afternoon during the school’s annual State of the University Address, which was delivered virtually because of the pandemic.
Seated in padded chairs flanking a flickering hearth, WSU President Kirk Schulz and Provost and Executive Vice President Elizabeth Chilton delivered the address in the style of a literal fireside chat. Early in the address, Schulz said the outlook for higher education budgets in Washington state looks optimistic.
“The state of Washington’s economy has made a really amazing recovery in most sectors and we really think that we’re going to get some good news as we get through the legislative session,” Schulz said. “Until the budget is finished and signed by the governor, we don’t want to do any early celebrations, but we’re feeling really good.”
He noted WSU received significant stimulus funds to help students and families, but Schulz said the university will not have finalized budget numbers until the end of May.
While the discussion touched on issues ranging from research conducted in the past year to recent efforts to bolster diversity and inclusion, much of the address focused on the school’s “OneWSU” effort to streamline operations and create more well-defined leadership roles across all WSU campuses.
Schulz said the effort is largely concerned with rebalancing administrative roles throughout the WSU system. A key component of the effort would be to appoint a chancellor of the university’s Pullman campus, allowing Schulz to focus more on his duties as the primary representative of the WSU system as a whole.
Chilton pointed out that in many ways — as an accredited institution, with its myriad operations conducted under a single banner, albeit across several campus locations, the WSU system is already “one.”
“Really it’s about how do we balance serving those local constituencies — our communities, our students and our faculty and staff — while at the same time, making good on the strength of being part of one system,” she said. “We really seek to try to augment and maintain the things that are working well, and then try to improve both transparency and clarity and roles and responsibilities for those things that are not working particularly well.”
Critical to this effort, Schulz said, is to establish systemwide processes for budgeting, enrollment management, and marketing and communications. He said the OneWSU effort will allow him to step out of his role as “defacto chancellor” for the Pullman campus and focus his efforts on strategic planning, fundraising and government relations on behalf of the entire WSU system.
“I think what we need is a set of individuals that are going to think about the system as a whole, how to be optimal in the way we work with system function,” Schulz said. “Each campus deserves a leader that is going to be at student functions, at faculty functions and staff functions and I think that’s really, really challenging to do the way that we’re currently set up.”
Both Schulz and Chilton said it is important that members of the WSU community, including students, faculty and staff, continue to offer their thoughts on the OneWSU plan online at president.wsu.edu/system-development/.
