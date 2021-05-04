CRAIGMONT — A 57-year-old woman died and an 18-year-old woman is in critical condition at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center following a two-vehicle crash near Craigmont on Sunday.
According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, a black 2017 Chevrolet Trax, driven by Lydia Chanler, 57, of Grangeville, was southbound at about 2:19 a.m. on U.S. Highway 95 at milepost 269.9 when her vehicle went left of center and collided head-on with a white 2011 Subaru Forester driven by Taylor Bransford, of Grangeville.
Chanler was declared deceased at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt, the state police reported.
Bransford, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to the Lewiston hospital by air ambulance. The highway was blocked for about 1½ hours.
Next of kin have been advised, the state police said.