Another coronavirus death was reported in Nez Perce County on Tuesday, as Idaho state health officials provided updates on the progress that is being made giving vaccinations against the disease.
The fatality was a woman in her 80s, said Scott Schlegel, a spokesman for Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
Overall, north central Idaho has had 89 deaths since the pandemic started while southeastern Washington has had 70.
A total of nine new cases in north central Idaho were reported Tuesday, including seven in Latah County, and one each in Clearwater and Idaho counties. Southeastern Washington had nine new infections, with two in Asotin County, five in Whitman County and two in Garfield County.
While COVID-19 continues to spread, efforts are underway to immunize people against the sometimes deadly disease.
So far in Idaho, approximately 62,500 of the 291,000 Idaho residents 65 and older have been inoculated with a first dose, including residents of nursing homes, said Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen at a Tuesday media briefing.
Those 65 and older became eligible for the vaccine in Idaho on Feb. 1, and seniors in that age group who were residents of long-term care facilities were able to get the vaccine sooner.
“We’re receiving about 25,000 first doses a week,” Jeppesen said. “That means it will take several months for us to get completely through this group and we continue to ask for your patience. Everyone 65 and older who wants the vaccine will be able to do so. But those appointments will happen over the coming months.”
A number of large-scale vaccination events have been held in north central Idaho, including a 700-person public health clinic at the Latah County Fairgrounds Jan. 21-22, Schlegel said.
Public Health is also vaccinating on Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only at its Lewiston office, he said.
“All of the clinics have been full for February and we will soon open up clinics for March,” Schlegel said.
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, which is the region’s largest private employer, has hosted events in Pullman and Lewiston where more than 3,500 vaccinations have been delivered, following the rules Idaho and Washington have for who is eligible for the doses, said Frank Harrill, the company’s vice president of security, in an email.
Those numbers don’t include more than 300 people who are scheduled to receive shots in Lewiston today, he said.
The business has health clinics in Lewiston and Pullman that registered months ago to be COVID-19 vaccine providers, Harrill said.
Individuals don’t need to be SEL employees or have any tie to the company to get their vaccine at its events as long as they are in the priority groups identified by each state, he said.
“In these early phases of eligibility, the vast majority of those vaccinated are members of the general public,” Harrill said.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling (509) 592-4784.
So far, SEL hasn’t had any instances where it had leftover vaccine, he said.
“A waiting list is continuously maintained to account for no-shows, and the call-in process begins well prior to the clinic closing, ensuring that no dose is ever wasted,” Harrill said.
The role SEL is playing in distributing the vaccine is part of a broader approach that included providing free testing to any SEL employee or family member, as well as first responders, educators, clergy, and long-term care facility residents and staff, he said.
“SEL subject matter experts, in partnership with local public health officials, conducted early contact tracing for employees to reduce the risk of community spread,” Harrill said.
In other coronavirus news, the University of Idaho issued a news release Tuesday about research that was done looking at human breast milk and the coronavirus.
“Breastfeeding women with COVID-19 do not pass along the SARS-CoV-2 virus in their milk, but do transfer milk-borne antibodies that are able to neutralize the virus, a multi-institutional team of researchers led by the University of Idaho reported,” according to the news release.
A total of 37 milk samples submitted by 18 women diagnosed with COVID-19 were analyzed. None of them were found to contain the virus, but nearly two-thirds of the samples did contain two antibodies specific to the virus, according to the news release.
“These results support recommendations to continue breastfeeding during mild-to-moderate maternal COVID-19 illness,” the researchers said.
The Walla Walla VA Medical Center announced it will stage a vaccination clinic at its Walla Walla campus from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Enrolled/health care eligible veterans 60 and older from the area (Walla Walla, Tri-Cities, Yakima, Lewiston and La Grande) are eligible.
Appointments can be made by calling (509) 525-5200.
