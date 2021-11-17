One death from COVID-19 was reported Tuesday on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website.
The person who died was a Latah County man in his 70s. It’s the 38th virus death in Latah County and the 226th death in north central Idaho.
Meanwhile, new coronavirus cases in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington continued their recent downward trend. There were 37 new cases reported Tuesday, with Whitman County reporting the most with 16.
The Moscow School District on Tuesday announced a change to its COVID-19 protocols that will take effect Nov. 29.
Under the new policy, students who are identified as close contacts and are asymptomatic will no longer be required to quarantine at home, according to the announcement made by Superintendent Greg Bailey. The identified students will be monitored at school for any symptoms.
Parents and guardians are also asked to continue to take precautions and monitor their children for symptoms akin to COVID-19 and to keep students at home when symptomatic. Parents and guardians will continue to be notified if a confirmed positive case was present in one or more of their students’ classrooms when that positive case was infectious, according to Bailey’s announcement.
The Lewiston School District announced four new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. There were two cases at Camelot Elementary, one at Whitman Elementary and one at Sacajawea Middle School, all among students.
The school district has five active cases. There have been 249 total cases among students and staff since school started in late August.