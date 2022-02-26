One death from COVID-19 was reported in Asotin County on Friday, even as case numbers in the region continued to decline.
The Asotin County death was a woman between the ages of 80 and 100, according to Asotin County Public Health.
Case numbers in the five counties of north central Idaho and the three counties of southeastern Washington dropped for the fourth consecutive week. Here are the totals for each week of 2022:
- Week ending Jan. 7 — 682 cases, 6 deaths.
- Week ending Jan. 14 — 1,475 cases, 1 death.
- Week ending Jan. 21 — 2,170 cases, 6 deaths.
- Week ending Jan. 28 — 2,433 cases, 2 deaths.
- Week ending Feb. 4 — 1,418 cases, 14 deaths.
- Week ending Feb. 11 — 768 cases, 3 deaths.
- Week ending Feb. 18 — 415 cases, 3 deaths.
- Week ending Feb. 25 — 244 cases, 6 deaths.