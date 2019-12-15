A passenger in a vehicle that rolled multiple times in the parking lot on the west side of Mann Lake Saturday morning went to the hospital with head and neck injuries, according to the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies and Lewiston Fire Department medics responded to the scene around 7:15 a.m., according to a news release. They discovered that Stephanie Hamilton, 20, of Lewiston, had allegedly been “spinning donuts” in the parking lot in a white 2000 Ford Explorer when she hit a pothole, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.
There were four passengers in the vehicle. The one with the most serious injuries was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Another passenger was ejected, also suffering injuries, but declined to be taken to the hospital. Hamilton and the other two passengers sustained minor injuries.
Deputies cited Hamilton for reckless driving.