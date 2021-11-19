RIGGINS — A woman was transported to St. Luke’s Medical Center at McCall on Thursday following a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 95, milepost 183 south of Riggins.
According to a report from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was in the river and the occupant had unknown injuries. The accident was reported at 1:41 p.m. Thursday.
An Idaho State Police spokesman said the woman was transported to the hospital but could provide no further details. ISP, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Riggins Ambulance, Adams County Sheriff’s Office and New Meadows Ambulance assisted at the scene. No further information was immediately available.