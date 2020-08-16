Two juveniles were taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center late Friday night following a single-car accident on U.S. Highway 95 about 9.9 miles north of Lewiston.
According to an Idaho State Police news release, a juvenile driver heading south in a silver 2002 Pontiac Grand Am at about 11 p.m. entered the median and then crossed both southbound lanes before the vehicle rolled on the right side of the highway. The driver was wearing a seatbelt but the passenger, also a juvenile, was not. The crash is under investigation.