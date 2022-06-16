One suspect was shot in the arm during an altercation at a burglary Tuesday and two men were arrested in relation to the incident Wednesday.
According to a news release from the Clarkston Police Department, William J. Allen, 40, of Clarkston, and Vernon Calhoun, 59, were both charged with second-degree burglary and taken into custody to the Asotin County Jail.
The alleged burglary took place at around midnight Tuesday on the 1300 block of Bridge Street in Clarkston for a reported burglary in progress at the business. A witness observed two suspects inside the secure area of the business. The business owner also saw the suspects remotely on surveillance cameras, according to the news release.
Officers from the Clarkston Police Department and the Asotin County Sheriff’s office responded and one suspect, later identified as Calhoun, already fled the scene and the second person, later identified as Allen, was confronted by an employee of the business inside the secure area. The employee had a handgun displayed while confronting Allen and was also on the phone with dispatchers, according to the news release.
Before officers arrived to the secure area, Allen allegedly attacked the employee and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the handgun discharged and struck Allen in the left arm. Allen fled the scene and was apprehended by law enforcement and taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center by ambulance for treatment, according to the release.
Allen was arrested by the Lewiston Police Department and later transferred to the Asotin County Jail, according to the release.