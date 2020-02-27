One piece at a time

A construction worker from Williams Brothers Construction in Spokane walks by as a large crane maneuvers a prefabricated concrete form into place for one of the new clarifier tanks under construction at the Lewiston Wastewater Treatment Plant on Tuesday afternoon.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

