COLTON — A rear-end accident sent one person to the hospital and temporarily closed one lane of U.S. Highway 195 just north of Colton Saturday morning.
Jon Dahmen, chief of Whitman County Fire District 14, said two vehicles were involved in the incident. Both were traveling south; as one slowed to turn left onto Church Road, it was rear-ended by the other.
One person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, he said. The other driver did not ask to be transported.