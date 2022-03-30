One person sustained minor injuries after a six-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 95 because of foggy conditions.
According to a news release from Idaho State Police, the accident occurred at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 95 on the Lewiston grade, when a 47-year-old woman was driving north in a Subaru Crosstrek. The Subaru was entering an area of dense fog and hit the back of a loaded flatbed commercial vehicle, a Volvo tractor, driven by a 54-year-old man.
The Subaru then came to a stop in the lane of travel and was struck from behind by a 39-year-old man driving a Toyota sedan. The Toyota was then hit from behind by a Subaru Outback driven by a 42-year-old woman who had a 9-year-old boy as a passenger. The Toyota and the Subaru Outback were also at a stop in lanes of travel when a 59-year-old woman driving a Chevy Cruz passed a Dodge vending truck. The woman came to an abrupt stop because of the crash and was struck from behind by the Dodge, driven by a 32-year-old man.
Northbound traffic was stopped for about two hours because of the size of the accident. The woman driving the Subaru Crosstrek was taken by ambulance to the hospital and treated for minor injuries, according to the news release. All drivers were wearing seatbelts.
According to ISP, evidence at the scene led investigators to conclude the Subaru Crosstrek rear-ending the tractor set off the chain reaction. The cause of the crash was determined to be low visibility because of fog as drivers were ascending the Lewiston grade. No drivers were cited for the crash because of weather conditions, however, all drivers were going too fast for conditions to react properly and avoid the collision, according to the release.