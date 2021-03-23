One person injured in semitruck rollover into the Lochsa River

A semitruck dropped its load of lumber after crashing on U.S. Highway 12 near the Lochsa River on Monday. One person was injured in the crash.

 Idaho County Sheriff's Office

One person was injured and transported to Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville after a semitruck crashed on U.S. Highway 12 at milepost 80.6 on Monday.

According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, the semitruck was hauling lumber when it rolled and ended up in the Lochsa River. The accident was reported at 10:55 a.m.

The sheriff’s office, Kooskia ambulance and fire, Lowell Quick Response Unit and the Idaho State Police were on the scene. No further information was immediately available.

