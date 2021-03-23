One person injured in semitruck rollover into the Lochsa River

One person was injured and transported to Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville after a semitruck crashed on U.S. Highway 12 at milepost 80.6 on Monday.
According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, the semitruck was hauling lumber when it rolled and ended up in the Lochsa River. The accident was reported at 10:55 a.m.
The sheriff’s office, Kooskia ambulance and fire, Lowell Quick Response Unit and the Idaho State Police were on the scene. No further information was immediately available.