One person died Sunday morning after their vehicle drove off the Levee Bypass and into the Snake River in Lewiston, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office distributed Sunday evening.
The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene at approximately 10:30 a.m. near the Interstate Bridge to assist Lewiston Police and Lewiston Fire and Rescue, according to the news release.
Lewiston police officers had already arrived and entered the water but were unable to get the driver out of the vehicle because it was sinking into the river.
The Nez Perce County dive team arrived and was able to locate the vehicle and its single occupant. Both the driver and the vehicle were removed from the river, but the driver was deceased.
The incident is under investigation and the driver has not been identified pending family notification.