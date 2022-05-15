NEZPERCE — One person is dead following a shooting Friday night at a home in Nezperce, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release.
Deputies responded to the residence on the 600 block of Second Street in Nezperce at approximately 9:40 p.m. Friday.
Details about the shooting, including the name of the person who died, weren’t released. The identities of those involved will be released following notification of family, and as the investigation allows, the sheriff’s office announced.
Investigators do not believe there is any ongoing threat connected with this incident, the sheriff’s office said.
Lewis County officers are being assisted in their investigation by detectives from the Idaho State Police.