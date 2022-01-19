WINCHESTER — One person died and a second person was injured in a house fire south of Winchester on Monday afternoon.
Lewis County Sheriff Jason Davis said in a news release Tuesday that the fire was reported at 3:04 p.m. Monday at a home near Stevens and Woodside roads, south of Winchester. When the first responder arrived at the scene, much of the house already was on fire.
Two people, both residents, were at the home at the time the fire was reported, Davis said. One was treated for injuries and released at a nearby medical facility. The other person was found deceased inside the residence.
Davis said investigators are working with the Lewis County coroner on the death investigation and declined to identify the deceased person. The cause of the fire also remains under investigation. Because of the ongoing investigation, no further information could immediately be released.
“Our hearts go out to those involved,” Davis said. “This is certainly a devastating and difficult incident. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is doing all we can to assist the fire marshal to learn what caused the fire.”
Firefighters worked well into the night to extinguish the flames. Responding agencies include the Winchester Rural Fire Department, the Nez Perce Rural Fire Department, the Craigmont Fire Department and the sheriff’s office.