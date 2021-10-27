Three candidates are running for two four-year terms on the Cottonwood city council. Incumbent Keith Holcomb and Brett Miller did not respond to a request by the Lewiston Tribune for comment on their candidacies.
Candidate name: Lynn Guyer
Age: Not provided.
Education: College degrees in criminal justice, psychology and sociology
Previous elected experience: Cottonwood city council 2017
Family: Married, three children.
If elected, what would be your goals in office?: I have always been civic-minded and invested in giving back to my community. Cottonwood is currently dealing with a new wastewater discharge permit with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and we are also dealing with infiltration into our sewer lagoons because of outdated storm water drains. We are currently working with J-U-B Engineering to deal with both these issues. These are the main projects I am currently working on with our maintenance staff.