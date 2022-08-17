Andy receives some pets at Fur Family Cinema as he shuffles around the room check on all his kids and the humans on Thursday, Aug. 4. Andy was put down because off a myriad of medical issues making his quality of life severely diminished.
August Frank/Tribune file
Stitches and a tube from where an abscess had to be drained are seen on the side of Andy’s face at Fur Family Cinema on Thursday. Andy was the father of the group of Great Danes.
Crystal Hamilton gives Andy some pats as he slowly lumbers around Fur Family Cinema where 15 other rescued Great Danes are being held.
Erica Vanleuvan works to get Andy back into his kennel at Fur Family Cinema.
One of the Great Danes in the care of the Idaho Animal Rescue Network was put down because of a medical emergency and other medical issues.
A dog named Andy, who was one of 25 Great Danes taken from a Lewiston home this past month, died Tuesday after recent health issues. Andy was the “patriarch” of the Great Danes, according to a news release from the Idaho Animal Rescue Network.
“Andy will be remembered as the ‘old man’ checking on his family around the room. Andy spent the last few weeks shuffling around each kennel, just to say hello and make sure his kids were okay,” the news release said. “After saying hello, the lovable, gentle giant would shuffle round to every human in the room and bury his head against their body for loves and affection. Andy has touched all of our hearts and he will be remembered by many around the nation. Andy will be missed, and while we wish the outcome would have been better, it is his time to rest.”
The Idaho Animal Rescue Network became involved in the care of the animals at the request of the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office in removing 13 Great Danes from a home in Lewiston. Later, the sheriff’s office returned with a search warrant to take 12 more dogs who were living inside the home.
The Great Danes were being taken care of by local veterinarians and volunteers. When the dogs arrived in the care of the group they all had fleas and were underfed. Some also had urine burns on their paws from laying in their own urine and feces, and others had abscesses and other medical issues.
The dogs were placed with various rescue groups to be fostered and adopted. The dogs who were surrendered will soon be ready for their forever homes but the dogs that were part of the search warrant won’t be able to be adopted until the investigation and court cases are complete.