Another elderly Nez Perce County resident has been added to the region’s growing list of COVID-19 fatalities.
On Tuesday, Tara Macke of Public Health – North Central Idaho District said the county’s 12th victim was an individual between 80 and 89, who had age-related health issues. In addition, Nez Perce County has three new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 35, and nine probable cases.
“We continue to urge you to protect your health and the health of others, especially older individuals and those with chronic health conditions who are most at risk,” Macke said. “We all have a role to play in limiting the spread of this virus.”
Across the Snake River, Asotin County Public Health is tracking 14 confirmed cases, including a new one reported Tuesday. The patient is doing well and isolating at home, public health official Sundie Hoffman said.
To date, one person from Asotin County has died from the novel virus. That person was between the ages of 70 and 79, Hoffman said.
One of the region’s hardest hit nursing homes, Life Care Center of Lewiston, has completed testing on every resident and is awaiting the results.
“We’re pleased to have finally received enough kits to test the entire building and will be using the results to continue to guide us in the care of our residents,” Director Tiffany Goin said. “We are grateful for the outpouring of support from other providers and the family members of our residents.”
Elsewhere in the region, Whitman County has 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and more than 528 residents have tested negative. Garfield County remains the only county in the state of Washington with zero confirmed cases.
Clearwater and Lewis counties in Idaho are also holding the line with no confirmed cases. Three people have tested positive in Idaho County, along with four people in Latah County.
