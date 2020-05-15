One man sustained a minor arm injury but no one else was hurt when a fire broke out in a trailer home at 631 Preston Ave. in Lewiston at about 3:50 a.m. Thursday.
Lewiston Fire Department crews arrived to see heavy fire conditions on the structure. There were 21 firefighters and EMS personnel who responded in four engines and three ambulances from Lewiston and Asotin County Fire District 1, Lewiston Battalion Chief Erik Kelly said.
The blaze was brought under control in the first few minutes. There were two people in the trailer when the fire broke out. One resident was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
Fire crews stayed on scene for two hours making sure the fire was out.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Kelly said.