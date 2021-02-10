One-man cleanup crew

Pete Caster/TribuneJim Nitcy, of Lewiston, looks at a tangled bunch of fishing line he picked up out of the muddy banks of Mann Lake on Tuesday afternoon in the Lewiston Orchards. While the water levels were low, Nitcy, who often fishes at Mann Lake, spent a few hours cleaning up after others. He found numerous shards of glass, cans, bottles and discarded fishing line. He noted that he filled up three garbage cans full of trash.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

