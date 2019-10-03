Two decades of tradition came to an end Wednesday as eighth-graders from Jenifer Junior High School flocked to the small town of Reubens for a fun day on the farm.
The annual field trip to Willson Ranch provides students with a hands-on learning experience that allows them to connect what they’ve learned in their agriculture unit during their interdisciplinary studies class to real-life experiences.
But next year when the junior highs in Lewiston switch to a sixth-through-eighth-grade middle school model, the class and accompanying activities will no longer be available to students because of schedule changes.
“Us teachers really value the class, and we feel like our unit is very important for the kids,” language arts teacher Joy Beckman said. “I don’t know where they will get these experiences or hands-on learning from. That’s really motivating for some of these junior high kids, and it makes them want to come to school.”
Along with the agricultural unit, the class offers units on fly fishing, the Holocaust and a three-week unit on service learning where kids volunteer with a variety of community organizations.
It’s an opportunity for Beckman, along with math teacher Jessi McLean, science teacher Todd Wimer and social studies teacher Pam Johnson to further expand upon the core subjects and standards they are required to teach.
For Beckman, who grew up on the Willson Ranch with her parents, it’s important to show students the region’s agricultural roots.
“Most of these kids live 1 mile from an agricultural field or sheep and cattle, but they have no idea how (agricultural products) get to them,” Beckman said. “Everything that they use or eat comes from agriculture. They don’t realize that a fleece sweatshirt came from a sheep or a loaf of bread came from wheat.”
On Wednesday, groups of eight students rotated through eight stations. They played horseshoes, tried their hand at roping, learned about canning and were taught the life cycles of plants and what they are used for.
Beckman thanked her fellow teachers and her family members for making the field trip and learning opportunities possible all these years.
“It was kind of a bittersweet day,” Beckman said. “It was definitely a great ending to a 20-year run.”
The standards taught through the course will now have to be picked up through other classes, Beckman said.
