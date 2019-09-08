The preliminaries were in the barn — that is, high scores and fast times notched earlier in the week — so Saturday night was the last chance for Lewiston Roundup competitors to finish in the money.
Several had payday performances, but the bull riders were skunked. None of the crazy men of rodeo were able to stay on their draws. A few of them took frightening spills — like Braden Richardson.
The Jasper, Texas, cowboy desperately tried to stay on Hy Test. But his refusal to give up put him in a precarious position when the monster shed him short of the bell.
The slobbering beast then rammed Richardson with his massive head as the crowd of 4,920 gasped.
Bull fighters Josh Rivinius, Kaleb Barrett and Nate Jestes darted in to distract Hy Test, allowing Richardson to scramble away.
Announcer Will Rasmussen credited the cowboy’s flak jacket-like vest for allowing him to limp out of the Roundup arena in one piece.
“Kids, don’t try this at home without a vest,” Rasmussen said.
The bareback riders fared better. Will Lowe flew high on Great Nation. The three-time world champion leaned way back as the spirited horse soared on his jumps and kicked furiously with his back legs. The Canyon, Texas, cowboy scored an 84, the best bareback ride of the night and second-best of the week.
“I’d always like to do better, but I got by him and I’m feeling good, so we’ll go on,” he said. “I feel like I could’ve gotten that point out of him if I’d rode him a little better. It still went good, but you can always do better. It was a fun day. Great to be in Lewiston.”
Shelby Streeter-McDonald, of Coulee City, Wash., had the fastest time of the week in breakaway roping, a blistering 2.7 seconds. Streeter-McDonald wasn’t more than a dozen feet out of the chute when she threw her rope and her horse slammed to a stop.
Breakaway roping made its debut at this year’s Roundup, and Streeter-McDonald is making a habit of making history.
“What’s really cool is the first time they had breakaway at Coulee City, I won there, too,” she said.
“I’ve roped on him a long time,” Streeter-McDonald said of her 18-year-old horse, Moe. “Everybody in my family has roped calves on him. He’s just a blessing. He’s just the most honest thing ever. He gives me the same shot no matter where we are, big events, small events. He’s the best.”
The steer wrestlers knew they had to be fast to get paid. The top three riders of the week were under 4 seconds with times of 3.7, 3.8 and 3.9 seconds. But Saturday night, three riders were able to break into the week’s top five — Cade Goodman, of Waelder, Texas; Taylor Gregg, of Walla Walla; and Cody Cabral, of Hilo, Hawaii. Each posted times of 4.1 seconds.
The Jackson Sundown Saddle Bronc Riding nightly competition ended in a tie between CoBurn Bradshaw, of Beaver, Utah, and Wyatt Hurst, of Rigby, Idaho. They each scored 82.
Bradshaw had a great ride on a bronc named Robin Hood. Since he posted his score first, he was the winner of the Pendelton blanket, awarded by Roundup board member Nakia Williamson.
“I’ve had that horse before, three or four years ago,” Bradshaw said. “I think he bucked me off faster than I’ve ever been bucked off before that time, so I was a little nervous about him. But I got him twisted today.”
Cheyenne Stanley, of Caddo, Okla., had the fast time of the night in tie down roping. He threw his rope and his horse planted its feet, jerking the calf to the ground in one smooth and quick maneuver. Stanley leaped from his ride, tracked down the calf, flipped it and tied its feet, all in 9.5 seconds. His time was seventh-fastest of the week.
Lexi Burgess, of Sublimity, Ore., had the quickest time around the barrels. The pro racer finished the cloverleaf pattern in 17.39 seconds, good enough for a top-six finish for the week.
Danaira Carpenter, of Harvard, posted a time of 18.94 seconds in amateur barrels, the best of the night. Carpenter was also named a 2020 Lewiston Roundup princess along with Shelby Forgey, of Anatone. Amie Greenfield, of Lewiston, was named queen of the 2020 Roundup.
Team ropers Cale Markham, of Vinita, Okla., and Tanner Braden, of Dewey, Okla., lassoed the front and back ends of their calf in 4.5 seconds, the fastest of the night and a top-three score for the week.
Roundup board President Eric Hasenoehrl said he was excited about all of the families that enjoyed the performances and the parade this year.
“It was just incredible,” he said, noting that the parade crowd was the largest he’s seen in 24 years on the board. “Hopefully, that’s reflective of our community. People want something to do and be a part of, and it’s really great that we do that.”
He said the week went off without a hitch, thanks to the hard work of all 21 directors and more than 400 volunteers.
“It was a lot of work to put everything together, but the board really came together and really helped put the rodeo on,” he said, adding that having more sponsors this year increased the number of tasks, like putting up signs.
Still, he said the board would work on adding even more sponsors for next year, and get an even earlier start on prepping for the 86th edition of the rodeo.
“A month ahead of time just wasn’t enough,” he said with a laugh. “We’re going to go home and take a long nap.”
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.
Roundup results
(Final)
All-around cowboy
Tuf Cooper, $2,551, tie-down roping and steer roping.
Bareback riding
1. Jamie Howlett, 85 points, $3,203
2. Will Lowe, 84, $2,456
3. (tie) Clint Laye and Richmond Champion, 83, $1,495 each
5. Garrett Shadbolt, 81, $747
6. Leighton Berry, 80, $534
7. (tie) Mason Clements and Kody Lamb, 79, $374 each.
Steer wrestling
1. Justin Shaffer, 3.7 seconds, $3,186
2. Blake Knowles, 3.8, $2,851
3. (tie) Bridger Chambers and Clayton Hass, 3.9, $2,347 each
5. (tie) Cade Goodman, Cody Cabral and Taylor Gregg, 4.1, $1,509 each
8. Will Lummus, 4.2, $838
9. (tie) Cody Devers and Scott Guenthner, 4.3, $335 each.
Team roping
1. (tie) Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison and Dustin Egusquiza/Jake Long, 4.3 seconds, $3,589 each
3. (tie) Clay Tryan/Travis Graves, Riley Minor/Brady Minor and Cale Markham/Tanner Braden, 4.5, $2,592 each
6. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 4.6, $1,795
7. Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, 4.9, $1,396
8. (tie) Garett Chick/Paden Bray, Britt Smith/Jake Smith and Jr. Dees/Lane Siggins, 5.5, $598 each.
Saddle bronc riding
1. Allen Boore, 87 points, $3,558
2. Brady Hill, 84.5, $2,728
3. (tie) Jake Watson and Jake Finlay, 83.5, $1,661 each
5. (tie) Isaac Diaz and Zeke Thurston, 82.5, $712 each
7. (tie) Wyatt Hurst, Brody Cress and CoBurn Bradshaw, 82, $277 each.
Tie-down roping
1. Rhen Richard, 7.2 seconds, $3,119
2. Marcos Costa, 8.1, $2,791
3. Cody McCartney, 8.3, $2,462
4. Lane Livingston, 8.5, $2,134
5. Taylor Santos, 8.9, $1,806
6. Riley Pruitt, 9.4, $1,477
7. (tie) Cheyenne Stanley and Mesquite Mahaffey, 9.5, $985 each
9. Seth Hopper, 9.6, $492
10. (tie) Ty Harris and Adam Gray, 10.3, $82 each.
Barrel racing
1. Brittney Barnett, 17.21 seconds, $2,902
2. (tie) Ericka Nelson and Ivy Hurst, 17.28, $2,249 each
4. (tie) Jimmie Smith and Lacinda Rose, 17.31, $1,596 each
6. Lexi Burgess, 17.39, $1,016
7. Teri Bangart, 17.40, $726
8. Leia Pluemer, 17.48, $580
9. Christine Laughlin, 17.51, $508
10. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.52, $435
11. Sabra O’Quinn, 17.54, $363
12. Destri Devenport, 17.55, $290.
Steer roping: First round
1. Tuf Cooper, 9.6 seconds, $1,021
2. Thomas Smith, 10.1, $765
3. (tie) Jake Clay and Brodie Poppino, 11.5, $383 each.
Second round
1. (tie) Tom Sorey and Cody Lee, 10.1 seconds, $893 each
3. Jason Stewart, 10.2, $510
4. Garrett Hale, 10.8, $255.
Average: 1. Tuf Cooper, 20.8 seconds, $1,531
2. Thomas Smith, 21.1, $1,148
3. Brodie Poppino, 23.6, $765
4. Jade Corkill, 27.5, $383.
Bull riding
* 1. Maverick Potter, 86 points, $4,412
2. Brady Portenier, 83.5, $3,524
3. (tie) Daylon Swearingen and Josh Frost, 81.5, $2,381 each; no other qualified rides.
* (all totals include ground money).