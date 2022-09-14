One lane reopens intermittently after rockslide

The Selway River Road has been closed since July 15 because of a rockslide. One lane of traffic will intermittently be open to vehicles in the coming weeks as construction continues.

 Courtesy of Lonnie Simpson

The Selway River Road, blocked since mid-July by a rockslide, was reopened to one-lane traffic this week on an intermittent basis as crews continue stabilizing the slope.

Lonnie Simpson, owner of Debco Construction, Inc., of Orofino, the contractor working to clear the road, sent an email this week to U.S. Forest Service and local road district officials saying traffic will be allowed to pass under flagger guidance through Sept. 23.

