GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision Wednesday involving a school bus full of children.
According to a news release from the state police and the sheriff’s office, the crash happened about 3:24 p.m. Wednesday when a gray Jeep Cherokee collided with a school bus full of children at the intersection of Cottonwood Butte and Greencreek roads east of U.S. Highway 95 near Cottonwood.
The passenger of the Jeep Cherokee was injured and transported by ambulance to a hospital. None of the children on the bus were reportedly injured, according to the news release.
A dispatcher at the sheriff’s office could not confirm how many children were involved in the accident. No further information was immediately available.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (208) 983-1100.