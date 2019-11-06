Incumbents on the Mountain View School Board saw mixed results in Tuesday’s election.
Casey Smith narrowly held onto his seat in zone 2 by just four votes, while the other incumbent, Mike Dominguez, was ousted by his challenger.
According to preliminary results, Smith will serve another four-year term after he secured 286 votes to challenger Norma Staaf’s 282 votes.
As for the zone 4 school board seat in the Mountain View School District, challenger Pam Reidlen secured 296 votes to Dominguez’s 281 votes, a 51-49 percent split.
Preliminary results from other area school board races include:
Nezperce School District: Quinton Wemhoff secured a four-year term for the zone 2 school board seat after he registered 34 votes to Greg Branson’s nine votes, a 79-21 percent split.
Orofino School District: Greg Gerot will serve a four-year term in the zone 1 school board seat after he registered 228 votes to incumbent Sarah McGrath’s 188 votes, or 55 percent to 45 percent.
Troy School District: Incumbent Kyle Osborn will serve a four-year term in the zone 2 school board seat after he registered 57 votes to challenger John Menter’s 25 votes, a 70-30 percent split.
Pullman School District: Incumbent Susan Weed is leading the race for the four-year term in the district 1 school board seat after she registered 728 votes to challenger Beth Ficklin’s 425 votes, or 63 percent to 37 percent.
Palouse School District: Incumbent Rachel Handley-Chartrand is leading the race for the four-year term in the district 3 school board seat after she registered 89 votes, or 55 percent, to challenger Jerry Neumann’s 72 votes, or 45 percent.
There are still an estimated 4,056 ballots that need to be counted in Whitman County, which could affect the Palouse and Pullman school board races. An estimated 3,020 ballots were counted Tuesday night. The next ballot count is scheduled for today.
Election results for other school board races or uncontested seats can be found online on the respective county’s website.
